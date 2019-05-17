Set Your DVRs: Your 2019 Fall TV Schedule Is Here

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 17, 2019 9:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Good Place, 911, Supernatural, Black-ish, All Rise

NBC; FOX; CW; ABC; CBS

Start planning accordingly, every major broadcast network has announced its 2019 fall TV schedule. There will be DVR conflicts, people. This is not a drill!

Below, get a breakdown on what NBC, ABC, Fox, CBS and The CW have planned for the fall of 2019. Please note: There are several shows slated for midseason debut, so don't fret if you don't see your favorite series on the schedule below. New shows are indicated below.

Monday
8 p.m.
The Voice (NBC)
9-1-1 (Fox)
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
The Neighborhood (CBS)
All American (CW)

8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS, new series)

9 p.m.
Prodigal Son (Fox, new series)
All Rise (CBS, new series)
Black Lightning (CW)

10 p.m.
Bluff City Law (NBC, new series)
The Good Doctor (ABC)
Bull (CBS)

Watch

This Us Us Cast Talks Season 4, Characters & More

Tuesday
8 p.m.
The Voice (NBC)
The Resident (Fox)
The Conners (ABC)
NCIS (CBS)
The Flash (CW)

8:30 p.m.
Bless This Mess (ABC)

9 p.m.
This Is Us (NBC)
Empire (Fox)
Mixed-ish (ABC, new series)
FBI (CBS)
Arrow (CW)

9:30 p.m.
Black-ish (ABC)

10 p.m.
New Amsterdam (NBC)
Emergence (ABC, new series)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Wednesday
8 p.m.
Chicago Med (NBC)
The Masked Singer (Fox)
The Goldbergs (ABC)
Survivor (CBS)
Riverdale (CW)

8:30 p.m.
Schooled (ABC)

9 p.m.
Chicago Fire (NBC)
Not Just Me (Fox, new series)
Modern Family (ABC)
SEAL Team (CBS)
Nancy Drew (CW, new series)

10 p.m.
Chicago PD (NBC)
Stumptown (ABC, new series)
S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Grey's Anatomy, Season 15 Finale

ABC

Thursday
8 p.m.
Superstore (NBC)
Thursday Night Football (Fox)
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Supernatural (CW)

8:30 p.m.
Perfect Harmony (NBC, new series)
The Unicorn (CBS, new series)

9 p.m.
The Good Place (NBC)
A Million Little Things (ABC)
Mom (CBS)

9:30 p.m.
Sunnyside (NBC, new series)
Carol's Second Act (CBS, new series)

10 p.m.
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Evil (CBS, new series)

Friday
8 p.m.
The Blacklist (NBC)
WWE Smackdown Live (Fox)
American Housewife (ABC)
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
Charmed (CW)

8:30 p.m.
Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

9 p.m.
Dateline (NBC)
20/20 (ABC)
Magnum P.I. (CBS)
Dynasty (CW)

10 p.m.
Blue Bloods (CBS)

Saturday
7 p.m.
College Football (Fox)

8 p.m.
Saturday Night Football (ABC)
Crimetime Saturday CBS)
Dateline Saturday Night Mystery (NBC)

10 p.m.
48 Hours (CBS)
Saturday Night Live reruns (NBC)

Sunday
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
60 Minutes (CBS)
NFL (Fox)
Football Night in America (NBC)

8 p.m.
Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC)
God Friended Me (CBS)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Batwoman (CW, new series)

8:30 p.m.
Bless the Harts (Fox, new series)

9 p.m.
Shark Tank (ABC)
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
Bob's Burgers (Fox)
Supergirl (CW)

9:30 p.m.
Family Guy (Fox)

10 p.m.
The Rookie (ABC)
Madam Secretary (CBS)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , CBS , Entertainment , NBC , CW , ABC , Apple News , Fox

Trending Stories

Latest News
Julia Roberts, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Julia Roberts Has No Idea What's Going on in Game of Thrones

Lili Reinhart, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Slams Game of Thrones Fans Petitioning for a Season 8 Redo

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Final Scene—and Easter Eggs—Explained

Cardi B, Drake

2019 BET Awards Nominations: Cardi B and Drake Among Top Nominees

Law and Order: SVU

How Law and Order: SVU Said Goodbye to Philip Winchester

The Big Bang Theory, Late Show

The Big Bang Theory Cast Asked Each Other a Bunch of Revealing Questions That'll Leave You Shook

Supernatural

Why Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Can Never Say Goodbye to Sam Winchester

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.