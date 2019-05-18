6 Airbnbs That Are Practically Made for Instagram

Ecomm: Airbnbs worth the splurge

Summer's almost here, friends, and you know what that means: Time to plan your summer vacation. And these days, half the fun of a trip is sharing all of your amazing photos and stories on Instagram. We feel you. So we've rounded up a quick snaphot of Airbnb properties that are tailor-made for, well, great snaphots.

Whether you're looking to explore a new city, hole up in a hideaway, soak up the sun or have a group trip, we've found something for you. Happy travels—can't wait to see your pics!

Airbnb

Oregon Oceanside A-Frame

Does it get any more hipster than Oregon? This mid-century cabin with panoramic ocean views sleeps five. Amenities include a large private deck and a wood-burning stove for chilly nights.

Atlanta Secluded Intown Treehouse

This one-of-a-kind home holds the title for Airbnb's Most Wished-For Listing Worldwide. And you can see why. The cozy adobe sleeps two and has dedicated spaces for your Mind (sitting room), Body (bedroom) and Spirit (hammock deck). Did we mention it's located in the heart of Intown Atlanta?

Malibu Oceanfront Hideaway

Here's your chance to retreat like a celeb to the 'Bu. This stunning-yet-homey property sleeps 16 and is truly beachfront—just walk down the patio steps and you're on the sand!

Maine Sparrow's Nest Country Cottage

It doesn't get more charming than this cozy cottage that sleeps three. And the white-on-white décor is a Fixer Upper fan's dream.

Chicago Penthouse With Private Rooftop

Located in historic Old Town Chicago, this loft is a perfect base for exploring the city. It sleep 16 and features 20-foot ceilings, a rooftop patio for entertaining and Jacuzzi soaking tubs galore.

Phoenix Luxury Home

Looking for the perfect getaway for a group trip? This sprawling property with mountain views sleeps 12. Amenities include 6,000 square feet of deck space, pool, waterfalls, hot tub, fire pit and five outdoor fireplaces, outdoor bar, game room, pool table and a home gym.

