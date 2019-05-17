Mystery Solved! Here's Where Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Baby Archie

The royal baby record has officially been set straight.

As the news of baby Archie's arrival emerged last week, there was still one unanswered question: where had new mom Meghan Markle given birth? Breaking from previous tradition, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry elected to keep plans around their son's birth private and looked "forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

As a result, the couple did not appear on the steps outside of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital as Kate Middleton and Prince William and Princess Dianaand Prince Charles did to debut their newborns, leaving a cloud of mystery over where exactly the newest royal was born.

Some reports speculated Markle had opted for a home birth, but as revealed in Archie's newly released birth certificate, she gave birth at Portland Hospital, a private hospital in Westminster focused on healthcare for women and children.