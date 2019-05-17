Halsey's "Nightmare" Is the Ultimate Girl Power Anthem You've Been Waiting For

Halsey never disappoints.

When a fan tweeted yesterday, "i could really use a angry anthem right now @halsey," the 24-year-old was waiting in the wings, ready with a response: "well boy do I have a song for you." At midnight, she followed through, releasing her girl power song "Nightmare"—and an all-female music video to go along with the instant hit.

"Imagine getting onstage every night and seeing young women sweating mascara tears, lightning in their eyes, throwing elbows and raising fists, screaming till the veins in their necks raise under warm skin," the singer wrote on Twitter. "And not being inspired by it. This song is about you, for you."

In her wildly empowering, four-minute video—based on a concept by Halsey, directed by Hannah Lux Davis—she poses for a mugshot, spits blood and riots in the burning streets. Her epic girl gang, clad in power suits, includes Cara Delevingne, Debbie Harry and Suki Waterhouse.