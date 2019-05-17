The Biggest Runway Trends from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

by Ksenija Lukich | Fri., May. 17, 2019 1:08 AM

Bec and Bridge, MBFWA 2019

Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

It's been a huge week at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Sydney with designers showcasing their 2019 resort collections at some of the city's most scenic spots. From bold pops of colours to ‘80s power shoulders, this year is all about being bold. We've picked some of our favourite trends that you'll be dying to get your hands on in the coming seasons.

Keep scrolling for all of the must-see looks!

MBFWA 2019

Getty Images

Feathers and Sequins

Not just for showgirls in Vegas, feathers and sequins were a major trend this MBFWA. Sequinned gowns and feathered handbag accents were seen on the runways of Michael Lo Sordo, Carla Zampatti and Alice McCALL. Don't be scared though, this trend is surprisingly wearable.

MBFWA 2019

Getty Images

Pops Of Colour

There was so much neon at MBFWA it's no wonder the front row wore sunglasses. Shocking shades of orange, electric blue and hot pink were embraced by Aje, P.E Nation, Bec + Bridge and Jonathan Simkhai. There's no better way to brighten your day.

MBFWA 2019

Getty Images

Statement Shoulders

The power shoulder is back in a big way! We thought they were gone for good, but this ‘80s staple has sneaked its way back into our lives and we're not even mad. Check out some of our favs from Aje, Lee Matthews, Thurley and Carla Zampatti.  

