Iggy Azalea and Guy Sebastian Feud Over X-Factor Past: "Best of Luck to You and Your Fedoras"

Looks like there's no love lost between Iggy Azalea and Guy Sebastian.

The two Aussie singers, who served as judges on the eighth season of The X-Factor Australia in 2016, reignited their long-standing tensions this week—and the tea is coming in hot.

First, Guy appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Friday where he praised working with his new The Voice Australia co-coaches Delta Goodrem, Boy George, and Kelly Rowland, saying they "genuinely, actually, really dig each other".

That quickly led him to recall his time on The X-Factor with Iggy, which by all of his accounts was less than pleasant.

"I never liked Iggy," he told the radio duo. "She was awful to me. Like I had stuff on with my kids, she made us all wait for like three hours of something and then rocks up and has attitude. Like if I'm making everyone wait, which happens ‘cause, you know, I'm not the best with time, at least charm it on a bit. Iggy'd walk in and be like, 'My time's my time, whatever. Get over it.'"