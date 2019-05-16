Every Look Ksenija Lukich Wore to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

Thu., May. 16, 2019

Ksenija Lukich, MBFWA 2019

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sure, runway models showed off serious style at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia in Sydney this week, but the shows' fashionable attendees managed to score the spotlight, too.

Celebs like Anna Heinrich, Elle Ferguson, Samantha Harris, Sam Frost, and E!'s Ksenija Lukich all rocked up in on-trend ensembles from some of Australia's hottest designers. And now, Ksenija is breaking down all of her major outfit changes of the week.

See Every Celebrity at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

Ksenija Lukich, MBFWA 2019

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Day 1: Aje Opening Night

I kicked off Fashion Week with a bang in this floral mini from Aje. I pared the look back with dark tights, which had me feeling very Fran Fine circa ‘94. I accessorised with silver jewellery from Lucy Folk and a teeny tiny bucket bag from Carolina Santo Domingo.

Ksenija Lukich, MBFWA 2019

Supplied

Day 2: Bec + Bridge show

This unlikely colour combo from Bec + Bridge was so much fun to wear. I never thought burgundy and neon green would match so well! I paired it with Marc Jacobs sunglasses from Specsavers, Tony Bianco perspex pumps, and a gorgeous Louis Vuitton box bag from Vestiaire Collective.

Ksenija Lukich, MBFWA 2019

Supplied

Day 2: Jonathan Simkhai show

Who doesn't love an outfit change? My second look for the day was this mini lace dress from Jonathan Simkhai, a houndstooth coat from Camilla and Marc and thigh-high boots from Tony Bianco.

Ksenija Lukich, MBFWA 2019

Supplied; Alice McCALL

Day 3: Alice McCALL show

Daytime feathers are my new favourite thing! This blazer dress from Alice McCALL is the perfect shade of pastel lemon. Paired with Christian Louboutin silver pumps and a silver neck cuff from Lucy Folk.

Ksenija Lukich, MBFWA 2019

Supplied

Day 3: Michael Lo Sordo show

I love this super comfy top and pants from Anna Quan paired with white patent boots from Camilla and Marc and a snake print coat from Michael Lo Sordo.

Ksenija Lukich, MBFWA 2019

Supplied; Thurley

Day 4: Thurley show

This dress from Thurley was so easy to wear. Gold knitted earrings from Lucy Folk and a clashing printed Louis Vuitton box clutch from Vestiaire complemented the dress perfectly!

The Best Street Style From Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

