Every Look Ksenija Lukich Wore to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

Sure, runway models showed off serious style at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia in Sydney this week, but the shows' fashionable attendees managed to score the spotlight, too.

Celebs like Anna Heinrich, Elle Ferguson, Samantha Harris, Sam Frost, and E!'s Ksenija Lukich all rocked up in on-trend ensembles from some of Australia's hottest designers. And now, Ksenija is breaking down all of her major outfit changes of the week.