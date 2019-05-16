Wedding Gifts for the Happy Couple

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

So your besties are getting married, are they?

Or maybe it's your cousin, your long lost friend or neighbor pal. The point is there's a happy couple in your life that's about to make a big commitment and you're here to support 'em.

Since you're such a good pal, going to the wedding and all, you can't possibly show up empty handed. You've got to bring a gift that really lets them know you understand them. Maybe it's an air fryer to keep ‘em healthy I the kitchen or maybe it's a pair of plush robes for their new home.

Those and other genius gifts are below!

