WWE Legend Ric Flair Hospitalized for Health Complications

Ric Flair has been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency again.

The 70-year-old WWE Hall of Famer, one of the most popular wrestlers of all time and also known as the "Nature Boy," was rushed to an ER in the Atlanta area.

"Due to ongoing health complications, Ric was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo a procedure tomorrow morning, after which he expects to fully recover," Ric's wife Wendy Barlow said in a statement to E! News.

Ric, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame individually in 2008 and again as a member of the famed "Four Horsemen" in 2012, has been hospitalized for major health issues twice in the past two years.

In 2017, Ric was placed in a medically induced coma for 10 days and underwent surgery to have a pacemaker installed. He was also given a colostomy bag for six months.

He said on ESPN's The Dan Le Batard Show, "I had eaten some raw oysters and I told [my then fiancée, now wife] Wendy I didn't feel right. She took me to the hospital on the 11th of August and by the 14th I was on life support. They told my kids that everything had shut down—kidney failure, congestive heart failure, everything shut down. The joke was, with the doctors, that the only thing that was alive and kicking, sitting at the bar waiting for me, was my liver."

"My daughters told me that [the doctor] said to go in and say goodbye to your daddy, he's not going to make it," he added.