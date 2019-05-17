As If! Clueless x K-Swiss Sneakers Have Us Totally Buggin'

Paramount Pictures
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., May. 17, 2019
Quick survey: If you weren't totally buggin' over what Cher and Dionne were doing in the '90s, were you even alive?
Anyone who's anyone of a certain age, considers the legendary movie to be a large part of their upbringing. All we're saying is that we pretty much have the entire movie memorized, including the iconic outfits. So when K-Swiss decided to launch two classic sneaker versions, inspired by Cher's memorable yellow plaid outfit, we were shook.
The shoes drop today, so scoop up a pair so you can roll with homies in true Cher fashion.
If you don't fully want to commit to a loud plaid moment, this subtle pair pays homage to Cher and fam.
SHOP NOW: K-Swiss Classic VN Clueless, $80 at Lady Foot Locker
Go full-out Cher with this checked version that feels like your new favorite spring shoe.
SHOP NOW: K-Swiss Classic VN T Clueless, $80 at Lady Foot Locker
