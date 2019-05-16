Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Son Miles Turns 1: See the Birthday Boy's Cutest Photos

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 16, 2019 2:32 PM
Light some candles for the birthday cake because Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son turns 1 today!
The couple's second child, Miles Stephens, celebrated his big first birthday on Thursday with a whole lot of love from his famous mom and dad.
"'I can't believe I'm 1 today!!!!' Happy birthday to the absolute best baby boy I could ever imagine having," the famous foodie wrote on Instagram along with the cutest snap of the youngster looking surprised.
"Our beautiful boy is 1 year old today!" the musician said over on his page. "We love you, Miles!
It was just one year ago the famous couple welcomed their little one into the world. "Somebody's herrrrrrre!" Teigen tweeted at the time with a series of baby bottle emojis, alerting fans that their new baby had arrived.
It's been quite the adorable year for the tot, judging by the sweet snapshots of Miles shared by his parents on social media.
In honor of his birthday, revisit some of his cutest pictures along the way—and simultaneously brighten your day.
Happy Birthday, Miles!
In the first picture shared of the baby boy, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared their joy and excitement over the newest addition to the family.
Sarah Morris/Getty Images
In a historic moment, the newborn joins his mom on stage when she gave a rousing speech at the Families Belong Together March in June 2018.
It's pretty obvious that this kid is going to be a charmer, just like his dad.
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Just weeks after coming into the world, the little one meets his great-grandmother and another family member on his dad's side.
Miles spends some cuddle time with his mom in this adorable photo.
His momma shares a pic of the little guy chillin' to her Instagram with the caption, "Hey dudes."
Chrissy shares an update on Miles in late 2018, writing via Instagram, "My baby bug got his head shaping helmet today! Please don't feel bad for him if you see photos. He is a happy bug and we're just fixing his flat!"
Miles is already a frequent flyer!
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Talk about strong genetics! The precious tot is practically identical to the singer-songwriter.
Miles looks like a million bucks in his tiny tuxedo!
Rub-a-dub-dub, it's two legendary kiddos in the tub!
Life's a beach, and Miles is just playing the sand... literally.
John and his floral-clad son soak in the sun during a family vacation.
Instagram / Chrissy Teigen
Luna holds hands with her little brother during a trip to the grocery store.
"Happy birthday to the absolute best baby boy I could ever imagine having," Chrissy gushed on Miles' 1st birthday on May 16, 2019.
