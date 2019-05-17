Why Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Can Never Say Goodbye to Sam Winchester

The end is nigh for Supernatural. Series stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins announced the show would end after 15 seasons. With the end set, have they started to say goodbye? \

"Not yet," Ackles told E! News on the 2019 CW upfront red carpet.

"Are you trying to get us to cry?" Padalecki added.

"[Laughs.] Yeah, what are you, Barbara Walters? What's happening right now? No, again we still have a whole year. I was saying to him, ‘It's not like we put in our two weeks notice.' We've got a 12-month notice here. So, we've got a little time to kind of marinate in it and let it soak in. But I will say that once we turn the corner, which is usually after the holidays, it's going to get pretty dusty," Ackles said.

But that doesn't mean things haven't gotten "dusty yet."