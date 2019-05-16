Channing Tatum and Jessie J Pack on the PDA During Magical Disneyland Date

by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 16, 2019 12:33 PM

Jessie J, Channing Tatum, Disneyland

PDA alert!

Channing Tatum and girlfriend Jessie J could barely keep their hands off each other as they went on a magical date to Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Wednesday.

Wearing a red plaid shirt, which coincidentally matched the vest worn by the VIP guide who accompanied the two around the park, Channing and the singer, who wore a white crop top and black pants, were photographed holding hands and cuddling. They rode rides such as the Matterhorn Bobsleds roller coaster and the Autopia race car track.

Channing and ex Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly, 5, was not spotted.

Will Channing Tatum Ever Hang Up His Pony?

Channing and Jessie's relationship was made public in October, just before Jenna filed for divorce from the actor, and six months after they split. 

Jessie J, Channing Tatum, Disneyland

Channing and Jessie have since been spotted together several times. In March, he paid tribute to her on her 31st birthday with an Instagram photo showing her soaking up the sun.

On Channing's 39th birthday in April, Jessie posted on her Instagram Story on Friday a video of her serenading him.

