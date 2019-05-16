From Crimped Ponys to Orange Eyes: Top Beauty Looks from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images
by Ashley Spencer | Thu., May. 16, 2019 12:26 AM

It's not just the incredible runway looks and street style making waves at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia, the beauty trends have us making lists for our next trip to Mecca.
Models walking in the dozens of shows in Sydney from May 12-18 sported some of the season's freshest hair and makeup looks—and a few we didn't know we needed (liked a resurgence of crimped hair!) until now.
Read on for all of the most eye-popping (and totally doable) beauty looks from MBFWA 2019!
Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images
Karla Spectic made crimped hair cool again with this sleek-on-top 2019 twist.
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
It was all about the shine with dewy complexions galore at Tigerlily's show.
Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images
Michael Lo Sordo added edge to sparkly glitter eye shadow with a sparse smattering in black.
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
If it wasn't already clear that barrettes are having a major moment, Tigerlily made sure they're here to stay with this artistic cluster.
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Bec + Bridge experimented with a full head of plaits in various sizes and styles.
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Thurley played with natural brows in a big way, pairing their soft edges with striking winged liner.
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
The focus was on striking inner eyeshadow accents, like these pops of orange at Bec + Bridge.
