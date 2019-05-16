From Crimped Ponys to Orange Eyes: Top Beauty Looks from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Thu., May. 16, 2019 12:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Karla Spetic, MBFWA 2019

Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

It's not just the incredible runway looks and street style making waves at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia, the beauty trends have us making lists for our next trip to Mecca.

Models walking in the dozens of shows in Sydney from May 12-18 sported some of the season's freshest hair and makeup looks—and a few we didn't know we needed (liked a resurgence of crimped hair!) until now.

Read on for all of the most eye-popping (and totally doable) beauty looks from MBFWA 2019!

Read

Best Runway Looks From Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

Karla Spetic, MBFWA 2019

Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

Crimped Ponys

Karla Spectic made crimped hair cool again with this sleek-on-top 2019 twist.

Tigerlily, MBFWA 2019

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Dewy Finish

It was all about the shine with dewy complexions galore at Tigerlily's show.

Michael Lo Sordo, MBFWA 2019

Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

Glitter Lite

Michael Lo Sordo added edge to sparkly glitter eye shadow with a sparse smattering in black.

Article continues below

Tigerlily, MBFWA 2019

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Barrettes

If it wasn't already clear that barrettes are having a major moment, Tigerlily made sure they're here to stay with this artistic cluster.

Bec + Bridge, MBFWA 2019

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Mix-and-Match Plaits

Bec + Bridge experimented with a full head of plaits in various sizes and styles.

 

 

 

Thurley, MBFWA 2019

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Brushed-Up Brows

Thurley played with natural brows in a big way, pairing their soft edges with striking winged liner.

 

Article continues below

Bec + Bridge, MBFWA 2019

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Inner Eye Details

The focus was on striking inner eyeshadow accents, like these pops of orange at Bec + Bridge.

Read

The Best Street Style From Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Fashion Week Australia , Top Stories , Australia , Beauty , Makeup , Hair

Trending Stories

Latest News
Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW Reveals 2019 Fall TV Schedule: Batwoman Debuts, Arrow Moves to New Night for Final Season

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

A Boss Gig, a New Home and Starting a Family: Inside Kaley Cuoco's Big Next Steps

The Big Bang Theory

What's Next for The Big Bang Theory Cast Now That the Record-Breaking Sitcom Is Officially Over

George Clooney, Catch-22 Photo Call

25 Years After ER Took Off, How George Clooney's Life Has Changed—and Not Changed at All

Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem

Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian Reflect on That Time They Kinda, Sorta Dated

BTS, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

BTS Channels The Beatles for Their Debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.