From Crimped Ponys to Orange Eyes: Top Beauty Looks from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

It's not just the incredible runway looks and street style making waves at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia, the beauty trends have us making lists for our next trip to Mecca.

Models walking in the dozens of shows in Sydney from May 12-18 sported some of the season's freshest hair and makeup looks—and a few we didn't know we needed (liked a resurgence of crimped hair!) until now.

Read on for all of the most eye-popping (and totally doable) beauty looks from MBFWA 2019!