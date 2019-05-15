Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian Reflect on That Time They Kinda, Sorta Dated

Was "Gelta" almost a reality?

Before Guy Sebastian was a married man, he "spent time" with Delta Goodrem. The Australian Idol alum previously revealed on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2015 that he and Delta "went on a couple of dates" while he was on a break from his then-girlfriend Jules Sebastian.

"Delta was my hall pass before I knew her. She was then the hot chick on Neighbours for me," the 37-year-old singer told the radio hosts, as reported by The Daily Telegraph at the time. "Later when Jules and I had been broken up for about a year I went on two dates with her."

Now, Delta and Guy are both serving as coaches on season 8 of The Voice Australia (premiering May 19 on Nine), and reliving exactly what their past rendezvous entailed.

"He's so funny. We love talking about it because it's so funny," Delta, 34, told Who in this week's cover story. "We watched Harry Potter. One of our dates was [that]!"