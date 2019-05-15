Queer Eye's Karamo Brown Reveals He and Antoni Porowski Used to Have an ''Extreme Amount of Conflict''

Queer Eye fans know and love Karamo Brown as the culture expert in the hit Netflix show.

From having a Los Angeles Dodgers hat for every outfit to empowering each makeover "hero" (as they're called), the 38-year-old TV personality is continuing to share his knowledge and insight with the release of his memoir, Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope and his new podcast.

More recently, the Fab Five member opened up about his friendship with fellow co-star Antoni Porowski to E! News' Justin Sylvester on Just the Sip.

"My castmate from Queer Eye, Antoni, people didn't know that we had an extreme amount of conflict," he shared. "We did not talk to each other at all during season 1, even though we were shooting together."

Despite not getting along in the beginning, Brown explained that when they were filming they always kept it professional and focused on the makeover "hero."