How The Big Bang Theory Cast Has Changed Since Their First Season

We're just one day away from the series finale of The Big Bang Theory.

After 12 seasons, the beloved CBS sitcom—starring Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik—will come to an end on Thursday, May 16. As we prepare to say goodbye to the cast of the hit series, we're looking back at photos of the actors during their first season and last seasons.

It's been over a decade since the show premiered, and we've all grown up with the characters on the show. So, as a farewell, let's see how everyone has changed over the years!