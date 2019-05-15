Why Jim Parsons Decided He Was Done With The Big Bang Theory

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., May. 15, 2019 1:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale

CBS

Sometimes, even if you're the star of one of the most popular shows on TV, you just want to do something else. 

It was Jim Parsons decision to walk away from CBS' The Big Bang Theory after 12 seasons, which meant that the show itself would end after 12 seasons, since it would be weird for The Big Bang Theory to go on without Sheldon Cooper. 

"It was the first time in my life of doing this show that it occurred to me that I might want to not do another contract after 12 was up," Parsons told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know if it's because I'm an Aries or just because maybe I'm in touch with myself. Whatever it is, once I had that thought, I was like, well, that's your answer." 

Watch

See Kaley Cuoco's Reaction to The Big Bang Theory Ending

"There was no factor; there was no situation that I was like, well I've had enough of that," Parsons continued. "No. There was nothing like that. It as just...when you know, you know. And you're susceptible and thrown around by the whims of your own existence and getting to a certain age and your life changes and suddenly you just think different. It has been fascinating to think about who I was 12 years ago. And sometimes when I have trouble learning a line or saying a line of Sheldon's right now, it's hard to know why specifically. But it's like, you're not the same person you were. There is a possibility that this actually became more difficult for you in a way. And I don't know what that means but it's like you just change." 

The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale

CBS

Co-creator Chuck Lorre said he couldn't imagine keeping the show going without Parsons and Sheldon. 

"I couldn't wrap my head around the idea of going on without the whole ensemble," he told THR. "In pulling it apart and re-approaching it as a fraction of what it was just never felt right to me. I've seen other shows try and fail to take a character out of their realm and carry on." 

The hourlong series finale, which airs tomorrow, has a whole lot going on: "Sheldon and Amy await big news (about the Nobel Prize); Bernadette and Wolowitz leave their kids for the first time; Penny and Leonard try to keep a secret; Sheldon and Amy stick together; Koothrappali makes a new friend; the gang travels together into an uncharted future."

Isn't there just something about that last line that brings a tear to your eye? 

The finale will air at 8 p.m. on CBS, followed by the season finale of Young Sheldon (where young Sheldon has a party for the Nobel Prize announcements), followed by a half-hour special called "Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell," hosted by Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Big Bang Theory , Jim Parsons , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW Reveals 2019 Fall TV Schedule: Batwoman Debuts, Arrow Moves to New Night for Final Season

The Big Bang Theory

What's Next for The Big Bang Theory Cast Now That the Record-Breaking Sitcom Is Officially Over

Survivor, Edge of Extinction

Survivor: Edge of Extinction Declares a Winner

Riverdale, Luke Perry

Why Riverdale Is Waiting to Address Luke Perry's Death in Season 4

Riverdale, Season 3 Finale

Riverdale's Revealing Finale Sets Up a Very Bloody and Emotional Season 4

Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory, Then and Now

How The Big Bang Theory Cast Has Changed Since Their First Season

The Good Fight

The Good Fight Finale Sneak Peek: A This Is Us Star and Maia Could Spell Trouble for Diane

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.