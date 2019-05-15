Why Jim Parsons Decided He Was Done With The Big Bang Theory

Sometimes, even if you're the star of one of the most popular shows on TV, you just want to do something else.

It was Jim Parsons decision to walk away from CBS' The Big Bang Theory after 12 seasons, which meant that the show itself would end after 12 seasons, since it would be weird for The Big Bang Theory to go on without Sheldon Cooper.

"It was the first time in my life of doing this show that it occurred to me that I might want to not do another contract after 12 was up," Parsons told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know if it's because I'm an Aries or just because maybe I'm in touch with myself. Whatever it is, once I had that thought, I was like, well, that's your answer."