The Good Fight Finale Sneak Peek: A This Is Us Star and Maia Could Spell Trouble for Diane

It's all come down to this for The Good Fight.

In the above exclusive sneak peek from the season three finale, "The One About the End of the World," Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) face off with Roland Blum (Michael Sheen) and his newest associate...Maia Hensen (Rose Leslie)?! All this in a courtroom presided over by This Is Us star Chris Sullivan. You know him as Toby on This Is Us, but on The Good Fight he's Judge Toosie, not Tootsie.

"As you probably know, I'm a new judge around here, so don't let the robes fool you, I do not ask for direction, but I get us there eventually," Sullivan's character tells a shocked Diane. Seems like he'll be getting along with Blum quite easily...