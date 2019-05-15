Blac Chyna Dishes on Rob Kardashian and Where She Stands With Kylie Jenner

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 15, 2019 9:19 AM
Blac Chyna is opening up about her relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family.
The former reality star, who shares 2-year-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian, spoke candidly on Wednesday about where she stands with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars. While appearing on The Wendy Williams Show, Chyna explained how she became friendly with the Kardashian family years ago, sharing that she first connected with her neighbor Kim Kardashian via social media.
At the time, Chyna was engaged to Tyga, the father of her son, King Cairo. The couple called off their engagement in 2014, and the rapper went to spark romance rumors with Kylie Jenner, causing tension with Chyna.
During her interview with Wendy Williams, Chyna shared that her split with Tyga wasn't a result of cheating.
So, while there's been drama between Chyna and Kylie over the years, what's the status of their relationship now?
"On my side, the last time we spoke and whatnot, because you know it is Dreamy's auntie and stuff, and when me and Robert was together, we kinda put those differences aside," Chyna told Wendy. "And I mean, from now on I'm fine on my side and I'm hoping that we're good..."
Prince Williams/WireImage, Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Following her split from Tyga, Chyna began her relationship with Rob in early 2016, which many believed she did to get back at the Kardashian family. However, Chyna denied those claims, explaining that Rob had been hitting her up on Instagram.
"I thought it was like a setup," Chyna told Wendy, explaining she wasn't "falling" for that. But then around New Year's Eve that year, she was in Arkansas hosting a party and decided to call Rob because he had been on her mind. A week and a half after returning to L.A., Chyna met up with Rob and had an immediate "connection."
Though they're not together anymore, Chyna told Wendy that she'd pick Rob as a "better lover" than her ex Tyga. However, she confirmed she wouldn't get back together with Dream's father.
Watch the video above to see what else Chyna had to say about her relationships with Rob and Kylie!
Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?