The Real Housewives of New York City's Bethenny Frankel: I Can't Live My Life to Celebrate Luann de Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel have a long, complicated history on The Real Housewives of New York City, but that didn't stop Bethenny for being there—off camera—for Luanna in the summer of 2018. However, when Bethenny missed Luann's Halloween performance, the countess took some issue. Her comments made their way back to Bethenny, who then confronted Luann about them while visiting Lu's new house.

"You really came to my rescue in so many ways," Luann says in the exclusive preview below. "I think it would be nice to have you celebrate the good things that happen to me, like performing. You know what I mean?"

Bethenny left the Halloween party ahead of Luann's performance, which was delayed with no explanation. In the episode, Bethenny said she had to go home to relieve the babysitter.