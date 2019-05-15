Bachelorette Boss Mike Fleiss and Chris Harrison Shade Kelly Ripa After She Calls The Show ''Creepy''

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., May. 15, 2019 7:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mike Fleiss, Kelly Ripa

J Carter Rinaldi/FilmMagic, Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Hell hath no fury like Bachelor Nation scorned. 

After Kelly Ripa called the dating series "gross" and "creepy" on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the love hunt's outspoken creator Mike Fleiss took aim. "Easy, @kellyripa ... #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!" he tweeted last night, referring to their shared network ABC.

Her remarks even put a thorn in Chris Harrison's side. "Look out #BachelorNation," he posted on Twitter. "⁦@KellyRipa⁩ is coming after you and your 'disgusting' Monday night habit."

The dramatic feud began yesterday when her co-host Ryan Seacrest announced that the new Bachelorette would be stopping by their talk show later this week. Ripa, for her part, assumed that meant Colton Underwood's girlfriend Cassie Randolph—and not Hannah Brown, the actual star of season 15

"Oh, it's an entirely different person?" she quipped. "You know how I feel about this show. It disgusts me. I thought that I was disgusted because I couldn't stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one, ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel ladies! We are too special to be arguing over a guy."

Watch

Craziest Moments From Hannah B.'s Bachelorette Premiere

Her charge caused a cheer from the audience. But, "having said that," she continued with a laugh, "all you women watch that gross, gross show."

As it turns out, the All My Children alum, wed to Mark Consuelos, once rooted for female-led spin-off. After The Bachelor first premiered, "I was like, 'How come they don't have a woman with men fighting over her? How come they don't do that show?'" she recalled to Seacrest. But, ultimately, The Bachelorette, which debuted in 2003, didn't earn her rose.

"I found that show just as creepy but in a completely different way," she added. "I was like, ‘Ew, eww, ewww.'"

Beauty queen Brown kicked off her proverbial journey on Monday night, where she met her 30 eligible suitors and confidently kicked one out for having a secret girlfriend.

But more drama awaits. After all, she still has to sit down with Ripa this week. As the host joked, "I can't wait to talk her out of it!"

The Bachelorette airs on Monday at 8 p.m. EST. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kelly Ripa , The Bachelorette Australia , Chris Harrison , The Bachelor , Live With Kelly and Ryan , Ryan Seacrest , Feuds , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW Reveals 2019 Fall TV Schedule: Batwoman Debuts, Arrow Moves to New Night for Final Season

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

A Boss Gig, a New Home and Starting a Family: Inside Kaley Cuoco's Big Next Steps

The Big Bang Theory

What's Next for The Big Bang Theory Cast Now That the Record-Breaking Sitcom Is Officially Over

George Clooney, Catch-22 Photo Call

25 Years After ER Took Off, How George Clooney's Life Has Changed—and Not Changed at All

Bec + Bridge, MBFWA 2019

From Crimped Ponys to Orange Eyes: Top Beauty Looks from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem

Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian Reflect on That Time They Kinda, Sorta Dated

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.