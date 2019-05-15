The Challenge: War of the Worlds Finale Sneak Peek: A Frontrunner Succumbs to the Intense Desert Heat

Did MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds save the most intense for last?

In the below exclusive sneak peek of The Challenge's finale, well, challenge, Georgia Harrison of Love Island fame, one of the prospects in this season, is seriously struggling. And there's no judgement here—she's pedaling a bike through desert. Sand and bikes don't mix.

"It is extremely hard to pedal this bike up the sand," she says in a confessional. "I'm starting to get really, really hot. I've never felt like this before."

After a few tumbles, it looks like Georgia is going to make it through the task, until…