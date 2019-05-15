Hayden Panettiere and Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Hold Hands 2 Weeks After His Domestic Violence Arrest

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson are hand in hand.

The actress and her boyfriend were spotted on Monday out and about together in Los Angeles. In one photo, the two were captured holding hands. According to a source, the pair exited a lunch spot before visiting a car dealership. In addition to their casual denim outfits, they could also be seen wearing similar necklaces.

The sighting of them together marks the first since Hickerson was arrested two weeks ago in the early hours of May 2. Per a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, Hickerson was arrested and booked for alleged felony domestic violence. After being arrested around 2:25 a.m., he was released later that afternoon after posting a $50,000 bail bond, booking records showed. Police did not identify Panettiere or anyone else as the victim.