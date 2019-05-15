Miley Cyrus Stars In Netflix's Thrilling Trailer For Black Mirror Season 5

"Everywhere you look, people are hooked on the things," comes a shrill scream in Netflix's new Black Mirror trailer. If that's not enough to force you to put down your phone—or whatever device you're on—this will do the trick.

The streaming service released a nearly two minute, adrenaline pumping trailer for the anthology drama's fifth season today and, as expected, it is equal parts thrilling and terrifying. "You should have seen it coming," the show's Twitter account posted this morning along with the video.

As is tradition, the Emmy award winning series features an A-list cast. The upcoming three, standalone episodes will star celebs including Anthony Mackie, Topher Grace, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and, yes, Miley Cyrus, who plays a pop star (herself??) preparing to perform in front of 20,000 eager fans.

Cyrus first hinted at her role in a December interview with Howard Stern. "I'm really actually excited for everyone to watch the 'headshaking project' we said yes to," the singer teased during a guessing game on his show. "The minute I say I never want to do something again, all of a sudden, there I am." This is her first TV gig since 2016's Crisis in Six Scenes.