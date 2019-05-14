Recreate Anna Heinrich's Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019 Makeup

by Ashley Spencer | Tue., May. 14, 2019 11:22 PM
Anna Heinrich looked runway-ready at Fashion Week.
Celebrity makeup artist Jade Kisnorbo did Anna's hair and makeup ahead of the Bec + Bridge show and gave E! News the full breakdown of how she achieved The Bachelor Australia star's glowing look at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019.
To start, Jade used Dr. Spiller's Collagen Cream to prep the base before applying Becca Brightening Backlight Primer, which she says "gives you that beautiful glow underneath your foundation."
Because Anna's busy Sydney fashion week schedule saw her in the makeup chair at 7am, Jade kickstarted her glam with Ole Henrikson Banana Brightening Eye Cream.
"It brightens under your eye and because it has collagen in it, it just makes the makeup sit on top…and it doesn't get all creasy," Jade explains.
For the base, Jade opted for a blend of IT Cosmetics CC Cream in ‘Medium' & Becca Ever Matte Shine-proof Foundation in ‘Tan', which she buffed in with a fan brush.
To conceal, she dabbed on MAC Studio Fix Concealer and NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer before swiping Bobbi Brown bronzer across the cheeks to sculpt the face and add warmth.
To make Anna's eyes pop, Jade used shades from Urban Decay's Naked Heat palette and Clarins Wonder Perfect Mascara on her lashes. She defined her brows with IT Cosmetics Brow Pencil and Hourglass Arch Brow Volumizing Fiber Gel.
Last but certainly not least, lips! Jade filled them in with a MAC lip pencil in 'Strip Down' and topped it off with Mecca Cosmetica Tinted Lip DE-Luscious.
The sultry glam paired perfectly with a messy updo Jade created using Hair By Sam Knight Easy-Up Do Texture Spray and Dry Shampoo and Eleven Give Me Hold Hairspray.
Anna sat front row at the Bec and Bridge show (alongside Olympia Valance, Nadia Bartel, and E!'s own Ksenjia Lukich) wearing a tailored white suit by the designer and a blush Daily Edited clutch.
"I thought I'd bring my lunch to fashion week + bring back flares!" she joked on Instagram.
