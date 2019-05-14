Recreate Anna Heinrich's Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019 Makeup

Anna Heinrich looked runway-ready at Fashion Week.

Celebrity makeup artist Jade Kisnorbo did Anna's hair and makeup ahead of the Bec + Bridge show and gave E! News the full breakdown of how she achieved The Bachelor Australia star's glowing look at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019.

To start, Jade used Dr. Spiller's Collagen Cream to prep the base before applying Becca Brightening Backlight Primer, which she says "gives you that beautiful glow underneath your foundation."