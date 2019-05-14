Married at First Sight's Ines Just Completely Transformed Her Look with New Veneers

Ines Basic, is that you?

The Married at First Sight Australia star is known for shaking up her look post-show, and now the 28-year-old legal assistant is debuting a brand-new smile, courtesy of a fresh set of veneers.

Sharing a series of Instagram photos from Vogue Dental Studios—the same Melbourne cosmetic practice frequented by reality stars Alex Nation, Paddy Colliar, Keira Maguire, Bill Goldsmith, Tracey Jewel, Nick Furphy, and many, many more—Ines revealed her makeover by Dr. Deepan Duraisamy aka Dr. Dee.

"One of my most favourite parts about this huuuuge transformation in the replacement of my eight-year-old veneers is not just the aesthetics but the functionality of my jaw," she posted in a since-deleted caption.