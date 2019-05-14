Married at First Sight's Ines Just Completely Transformed Her Look with New Veneers

by Ashley Spencer | Tue., May. 14, 2019 11:02 PM
Ines Basic, is that you?
The Married at First Sight Australia star is known for shaking up her look post-show, and now the 28-year-old legal assistant is debuting a brand-new smile, courtesy of a fresh set of veneers.
Sharing a series of Instagram photos from Vogue Dental Studios—the same Melbourne cosmetic practice frequented by reality stars Alex Nation, Paddy Colliar, Keira Maguire, Bill Goldsmith, Tracey Jewel, Nick Furphy, and many, many more—Ines revealed her makeover by Dr. Deepan Duraisamy aka Dr. Dee.
"One of my most favourite parts about this huuuuge transformation in the replacement of my eight-year-old veneers is not just the aesthetics but the functionality of my jaw," she posted in a since-deleted caption.
Porcelain veneers like Ines' involve adhering thin pieces of material to the front of a person's teeth in order to change their natural look or structure.
Her MAFS season 6 co-star Nic Jovanovic was quick to comment, "Looks good. They will destroy meals not snacks!" jokingly referring to her televised "affair" with Sam Ball.
Ines made more than a few headlines during her time on Married at First Sight earlier this year. After being paired with Bronson Norrish, Ines struck up a connection with groom Sam who was at the time paired with Elizabeth Sobinoff.
Still, Elizabeth told E! News after the finale, "She's not someone I would really associate myself with, but I can tell you I'm team Ines and I'm getting the pompoms out for Ines. She's the baddest bitch on there right now. I love her."
