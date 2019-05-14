Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Is 15! See Their Best Twinning Moments

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin

Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin rank high among those Hollywood mother-daughter duos that bear an uncanny resemblance to each other. Ahem: we're looking at you too, Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe!

Apple turned 15 on May 14 and the Goop founder took it upon herself to share some sweet photos and memories of her daughter. In one picture, the birthday girl holds a rose in her mouth like she's getting ready for a tango or an entrance on The Bachelor

"Happy 15th birthday my angel @applemartin," Paltrow wrote on Instagram. "I will never be able to put into words how much I love you. You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out."

The Iron Man star added, "I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceañera mi vida!"

On Mother's Day, Paltrow uploaded another photo of herself with her kids Apple and Moses Martin. Once again, Apple is a spitting image of her mom (plus some of Apple's dad, Chris Martin).

Watch

Gwyneth Paltrow Embarrasses Apple With Unapproved Selfie

Apple got a bit irked at her mom back in March when she posted an unapproved selfie of the two of them. "Mom we have discussed this," Apple commented. "You may not post anything without my consent."

Oops!

Check out the photos below for even more proof of this mother-daughter twinning phenomenon.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin

Instagram

Seeing Double

The A-lister and her teenage daughter look so similar in this selfie, which Paltrow captioned on Instagram, "Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it's like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life."

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin

Instagram

Ski Bunnies

Hitting the slopes! The mother-daughter pair take in the sights during a winter getaway.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin

Instagram

Two Of a Kind

Gwyneth and Apple strike a sassy pose—effortless beach waves included. 

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin

Instagram

All Grown Up

"Happy 15th birthday my angel @applemartin," the proud mama wrote in 2019. "I will never be able to put into words how much I love you. You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceañera mi vida!"

Gwyneth Paltrow, Son, Moses, Daughter, Apple, Mother's Day 2019

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow

Family Is Forever

The Oscar winner gathers her little girl and son, 13-year-old Moses Martin, for a mid-vacation snapshot. 

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin

Instagram

Boo!

In 2015, the duo dresses up in matching skeleton costumes for Halloween. 

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin

Instagram

Time Flies

On Apple's 14th birthday, Paltrow shared via Instagram, "Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make everyday feel like Christmas morning. You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman. You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14."

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin

Instagram

Mwah

There's no bond like that of a mother and her baby girl! 

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin

Instagram

Inseparable

"Everything I do in my life I do for this girl (and her brother)," Gwyneth gushed on International Day of the Girl. 

Happy birthday, Apple!

