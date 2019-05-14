Demi Lovato Reflects on Her ''Darkest Moments'' While Celebrating Two of Her Biggest Supporters

Demi Lovato is out here "living her best life."

As of late, the 26-year-old star has been more active on social media and has shared many life updates, including the announcement of her new manager Scooter Braun (he also reps Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande). Recently, she's been soaking up the sun in Bora Bora with her besties, who she called "two incredible souls."

In her latest Instagram post, the "Confident" songstress opened up about her "darkest moments" and thanked her best friends for supporting her through the good, the bad and the ugly.

"just me and my best friends living our best lives..," she began her lengthy, heartfelt post, alongside a selfie with Matthew Scott Montgomery and Sirah. "Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, for always drying my tears.. even when they're from watching Moana.. thank you for being loyal, honest and so grateful for every little thing."