Nick Viall Gets Candid About Finding "Closure" With Kaitlyn Bristowe After Being "Really Pissed" at Her

These exes are letting bygones be bygones.

Nick Viall opened up about a recent conversation he had with his ex Kaitlyn Bristowe that was related to a "tongue-in-cheek" comment she made a few weeks ago. Some background: before jumping into Alabama Hannah Brown's current season of The Bachelorette, Chris Harrison rallied past Bachelorette stars to Bachelor Mansion for a huge reunion special. These women included JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin, Jillian Harris, Emily Maynard, Andi Dorfman and others, including Kaitlyn.

The Bachelorette's Instagram page got everyone pumped for the reunion special with a series of Instagram videos, one of which was a word association game. The oft-repeated Bachelor Nation phrase "the right reasons" was among those, and Kaitlyn quipped, "Not Nick Viall."

Well, the Natural Habits Founder was less than pleased about the response. Nick commented on the video but later deleted it. According to Us Weekly, he wrote, "@Kaitlynbristowe dms me two weeks into filming.. asks me to show up. Picks someone else. Makes jokes post show at my expense in national interviews to cover own ass. 3 years later…..same ole."

Nick and Kaitlyn had a phone conversation recently about what she said, and he gave a summary on his podcast The Viall Files, which E! News exclusively obtained, of their chat and the "closure" he felt.