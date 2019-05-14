Kieran Culkin Expecting His First Child With Wife Jazz Charton

It's about to be a party of three! 

Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton are expecting their first child together. The former model shared the exciting and special news on her Instagram account on Tuesday morning. "My favourite surprise so far," she began her social media post, alongside a black and white photo her sonogram.

"We had no idea how much we wanted this until it happened," she wrote, adding the very relatable feelings she and her 36-year-old husband are feeling. "We're excited/terrified/ecstatic/unprepared but we cannot wait to meet our little unexpected creation in September."

At this time, the couple has yet to reveal their baby's gender.

Interestingly enough, last year the Succession actor spoke about not really planning to have kids. "It just seems like a lot to take on," he told the British publication iNews. "I suppose if she gets pregnant, that would be fine but it's really not on our horizon."

During the interview, Culkin brought up the fact that none of his siblings have had children, which include, Macaulay Culkin, Rory Culkin, Quinn Culkin, Christian Culkin, Shane Culkin and Jennifer Adamson. Kieran's sister Dakota passed away in 2008 at the age of 29.

"Not one of us [siblings] have started our own family," he told the publication. "My mother is one of 11 kids and she had seven kids and she has no grandchildren, so think about that?"

In fact, the Succession actor will be the first of his siblings to have a baby. Before announcing their pregnancy, the couple did share an adopted cat together, Django.

"My wife loves Django so much," the 36-year-old actor said. "She won't even travel because she doesn't want to leave him."

He and Charton tied the knot in 2013, and will welcome their little nugget come September.

Congrats to the couple!

