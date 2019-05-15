Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and More Stars Set to Perform at 2019 CMT Music Awards

The 2019 CMT Music Awards are going big this summer!

With less than a month to go until the annual award show airs live from Nashville, CMT is announcing just some of the star-studded artists who will take the stage and belt out their biggest hits for millions of Americans.

E! News can confirm Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will perform inside the Bridgestone Arena.

But wait, there's more! Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett are also confirmed to take the stage during the fan-voted award show.

The announcement comes after award-winning musical group Little Big Town will host the award show and keep fans entertained from beginning to end.