Jazz Jennings Announces She’s Going to Harvard: ''I am So Stoked''

Jazz Jennings

Instagram

What, like it's hard?

Jazz Jennings is headed to Harvard, y'all! The 18-year-old star shared the news online and revealed how "stoked" she is to embark on this exciting chapter. "#Harvard2023."

"Still can't believe this is real," the TLC reality TV personality and transgender icon captioned her Instagram announcement, along with a photo of her wearing a sweater repping the Ivy League school.

"I am so stoked for this next chapter of my life! Feeling so blessed and grateful right now," she wrote. "Thank you so much to my incredible family for your unconditional love and support; none of this would be possible without all of you. I can't wait for what's to come!"

Many of her followers congratulated her and expressed their overwhelming support. "You're the next Elle Woods," one fan commented. Even Katie Couric wrote on Jazzy's post, "CONGRATS!!!!!!!!!!!!! so so happy for you!"

Watch

Kimora Lee Simmons' 16-Year-Old Daughter Accepted Into Harvard

In addition, the 18-year-old college-bound star released a video announcement. "I am going to Harvard, I cannot believe it," she said. "When I found out I was accepted to Harvard, I was so shocked."

She continued, "Not because I didn't think I could do it, but because it's such a selective school with such a small acceptance rate. I was like ‘Who gets into Harvard?' But I got in!"

"I feel so grateful to have this opportunity to attend an institution that's so incredible and well-renowned."

However, don't expect the Ivy League school to change her. Jazz explained that she wants to keep being herself and "have a great time" while she's at Harvard University. If anything, she's eager to get the college experience. "What I'm most looking forward to is just meeting new people, making connections [and] building friendships that will last a lifetime."

"I'm really looking forward to that experience," she stated in the video, adding, "I'm really excited just to learn and expand my mind."

While she revealed she's unsure of her major—she's thinking something with Philosophy, Gender or Religion— she said, "I really feel like Harvard is gonna allow me to grow to the level that I want to grow to."

Jazz isn't the first celeb to get into the prestigious Ivy League school. See the list of stars who attended Harvard.

B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

B.J. Novak

English and Spanish literature was the field of choice for The Office star, who graduated from the university in 2001.

Aoki Lee Simmons

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Aoki Lee Simmons

Believe it or not, the daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons got accepted into Harvard's class of 2023 at the age of 16.

Malia Obama

Sipa via AP Images

Malia Obama

The former First Daughter began her freshman year in August 2017.

Conan, Conan O'Brien

Tiffany Roohani/TBS

Conan O'Brien

The late-night talk show host graduated from the university magna cum laude in 1985 with bachelor degrees in literature and history.

Natalie Portman, Cannes

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Natalie Portman

The Oscar winner graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

Matt Damon, Sundance

Rick Kern/Getty Images for Stella Artois

Matt Damon

The actor attended Harvard in the late '80s and early '90s but dropped out to pursue his acting career. While at Harvard, he wrote an early treatment of the screenplay for Good Will Hunting for a class assignment. He and co-writer and co-star Ben Affleck received an Oscar for their finished screenplay in 1998.

Ashley Judd, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashley Judd

In 2010, the A-list actress and advocate obtained master's degree in public administration from the prestigious school.

Mark Zuckerberg

AP Photo/Noah Berger

Mark Zuckerberg

The Facebook CEO and co-founder co-launched what is now known as Facebook from his Harvard dorm room in 2004. He dropped out of the university his sophomore year to concentrate on the project. His story inspired the movie The Social Network.

Rashida Jones, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

John Shearer/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

More than 10 years before she joined the cast of Parks and Recreation, the actress became Harvard grad.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Best Moments

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

The former President of the United States graduated magna cum laude and obtained a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School in 1991. The former First Lady received a J.D. degree from Harvard Law School three years prior.

Colin Jost

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity

Colin Jost

The Saturday Night Live comedian served as the president of the Harvard Lampoon

Rivers Cuomo

Jay Westcott/Getty Images

Rivers Cuomo

The Weezer frontman graduated cum laude from the university with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 2008. He completed his degee gradually over the years, having dropped out before.

Wallace Shawn, The Princess Bride

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Wallace Shawn

The Princess Bride actor obtained a bachelor's degree in history in 1965. And he still didn't win the Battle of the Wits.

Tommy Lee Jones

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Tommy Lee Jones

The actor graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1969. Al Gore was his roommate.

Al Gore

Joe Kohen/Getty Images

Al Gore

The former Vice President of the United States graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in government in 1969.

Her TLC reality TV show, I Am Jazz, is slated to return in 2020, although, it's unknown if she'll highlight her life as a college student. Fingers crossed Jazz brings viewers along for her Harvard adventure.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

