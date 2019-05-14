Ayesha Curry Reflects on the "Botched Boob Job" She Got Amid Postpartum Depression

Pregnancy took an unexpected toll on Ayesha Curry.

In a new interview with Working Mother, the celebrity cook got candid about undergoing plastic surgery as a result of postpartum depression.

"I didn't realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while," she told the magazine. Curry and husband Stephen Curry welcomed their second daughter, Ryan Curry, in 2015.

"It came in the form of me being depressed about my body," she said. "So I made a rash decision. The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn't want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet. They're worse now than they were before."