The Bachelorette's New Trailer: Hannah Brown Says "I Have Had Sex and Jesus Still Loves Me"

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 14, 2019 5:51 AM

The Bachelorette

ABC

What's to come on The Bachelorette? How about some fun in the sun? Steamy makeout sessions? Semi-naked bungee jumping? Finding condoms in cars? It's all coming.

"I want a tough man. Someone I know can grab a hold of me and be like, ‘That's my woman! Roar baby!'" Hannah Brown says in the trailer below.

The trailer below aired after The Bachelorette season 15 premiere and, warning, some spoilers follow. Like who makes it to Amsterdam and gets some smooches in a boat, and Peter saying, "I truly can see a life with you. My heart right now is, like, just filled with happiness."

The trailer also features plenty of moments with first impression rose winner Luke Parker, including kissing and clashes with men. There's also some foreshadowing with Cam. Which will be the show's big bad this year?

Chris Harrison: Hannah B.'s Bachelorette Starts as a Trainwreck

"I'm obviously struggling. This is my life and I can't control when things are going to hit me," Hannah cries at one point.

But the tears are short-lived in the trailer.

"I don't owe you anything at this point," Hannah says to an unseen man. "Do you not understand that?"

"You don't own me. You don't get to decide what I can and can't do, because first of all you're not my husband and even my husband, the person I'm going to be with is going to allow me to be my own person," Hannah says in a confessional.

And then there's her clash with the cameras, physically pushing one aside.

"Get the f—k away from me," she says.

And then there's this admission.

"I believe that sex was made for a man and a woman in marriage, but I am having physical relationships and honestly, I have had sex and Jesus still loves me," she says. "How dare I be judged by a man?"

The Bachelorette airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

