See Angelina Jolie in First Trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., May. 13, 2019 5:49 PM

Maleficent, Angelina Jolie

Walt Disney Studios

Angelina Jolie is back and better than ever.

It's been over five years since the release of Disney's Maleficent and people can hardly wait for the character to return to the big screen. Now, Disney is building anticipation for the release of the sequel with the official teaser trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Angelina and Elle Fanningare returning to their beloved characters, but this time around Michelle Pfeiffer is joining in on the action as Queen Ingrith. Like always, details of the movie's plot have been kept under tight wraps, but it looks like Maleficent is returning to her witchy ways. Meanwhile, Princess Aurora looks to be deep in love with a handsome suitor.

Angelina Jolie Steps Out With Her Kids & They're All Grown Up

Like the last movie, it's also unclear who the true villain is but the trailer definitely has people intrigued with it's stunning visuals and a cover of the song, "Season of the Witch," playing in the background.

See the movie on the big screen when it premieres on Oct. 18, 2019.

TAGS/ Angelina Jolie , Trailers , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories

