See Angelina Jolie in First Trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Angelina Jolie is back and better than ever.

It's been over five years since the release of Disney's Maleficent and people can hardly wait for the character to return to the big screen. Now, Disney is building anticipation for the release of the sequel with the official teaser trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Angelina and Elle Fanningare returning to their beloved characters, but this time around Michelle Pfeiffer is joining in on the action as Queen Ingrith. Like always, details of the movie's plot have been kept under tight wraps, but it looks like Maleficent is returning to her witchy ways. Meanwhile, Princess Aurora looks to be deep in love with a handsome suitor.