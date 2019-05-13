NBCUniversal Upfront 2019: The Kardashians, Bella Twins, Rami Malek and More Stars Walk the Red Carpet

Many of the best and brightest of the NBCUniversal family gathered at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the company's Upfront.

NBCUniversal channels such as E!, NBC, Bravo, Telemundo and more were represented in a series of presentations, panels and skits. There was even a concert by Luis Fonsiwho sang one of his hit songs, "Despacito."

Many NBCUniversal Television stars participated in the Upfront and walked the red carpet looking their best. Kendall Jenner arrived with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe KardashianKhloe rocked a long blonde ponytail while Kendall had the opposite look and wore her dark hair pulled back with bangs. Khloe had on a black blazer with no top underneath (avoiding wardrobe malfunctions like a pro!), while Kourtney wore a strapless yellow leopard print dress. Kendall opted for a strapless brown leather dress with a slit up the leg.

While the KarJenner sisters represent a reality television side of the network, there were also actors from other scripted shows. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey of Saturday Night Live fame spoke as well as Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villasenor.