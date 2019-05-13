NBCUniversal Upfront 2019: The Kardashians, Bella Twins, Rami Malek and More Stars Walk the Red Carpet

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal
Many of the best and brightest of the NBCUniversal family gathered at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the company's Upfront.
NBCUniversal channels such as E!, NBC, Bravo, Telemundo and more were represented in a series of presentations, panels and skits. There was even a concert by Luis Fonsiwho sang one of his hit songs, "Despacito."
Many NBCUniversal Television stars participated in the Upfront and walked the red carpet looking their best. Kendall Jenner arrived with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe KardashianKhloe rocked a long blonde ponytail while Kendall had the opposite look and wore her dark hair pulled back with bangs. Khloe had on a black blazer with no top underneath (avoiding wardrobe malfunctions like a pro!), while Kourtney wore a strapless yellow leopard print dress. Kendall opted for a strapless brown leather dress with a slit up the leg.
While the KarJenner sisters represent a reality television side of the network, there were also actors from other scripted shows. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey of Saturday Night Live fame spoke as well as Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villasenor.
Other celebrities in attendance at Radio City Music Hall included Rami Malek, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, Mariska Hargitay, Seth Meyers, Rosario Dawson and Ted Danson.
Take a look at the photos below to see the stars arrive at the NBCUniversal Upfront on Monday.
Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian
E!'s very own stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians step out for the annual event.
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler
The IRL besties and comedic duo head to NBCUniversal's Upfront in support of season 2 of NBC's Making It.
This Is Us Cast
Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz are recognized for their continued success while introducing upcoming NBC Drama Council of Dads.
Nikki Bella & Brie Bella
We're totally loving this appearance from the stars of E!'s Total Bellas and Total Divas.
Rami Malek
The star of USA's Mr. Robot makes a dapper appearance.
Mariska Hargitay
The Law & Order: SVU star is on hand to celebrate the crime drama's history-making 21st season.
Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson & Melissa Villasenor
The Saturday Night Live stars bring the funny by teasing what to expect (more Family Feud parodies) in the upcoming season of the long-running sketch comedy series.
Rosario Dawson
The actress debuts trailers for her USA series Briarpatch and Syfy's Resident Alien.
Seth Meyers
The host of Late Night With Seth Meyers brings his signature wit to Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson & John Legend
The all-star coaches from NBC's The Voice deliver a musical performance.
Tina Fey & Ted Danson
The 30 Rock actress pairs up with The Good Place star.
Lindsey Vonn & Allyson Felix
Fran Drescher & Steven Webber
The stars of upcoming NBC comedy Indebted are all smiles on the red carpet.
Luis Fonsi
The "Despacito" crooner represents the Latin music world and Telemundo's La Voz.
Freema Agyeman & Ryan Eggold
The stars of NBC's New Amsterdam take to the stage to introduce another upcoming network drama, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Zuri Hall & Matt Iseman
The co-hosts of NBC's American Ninja Warrior gear up for future episodes of the wildly popular competition series.
Linda Yaccarino
NBCUniversal's Chairman of Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships opens the presentation wearing a draped corset created by NYC-based designer The Danes.
Kate Del Castillo
The Mexican-born actress and star of Telemundo's La Reina del Sur introduces the network's upcoming programming.
Adam Pally & Abby Elliott
You'll see this faces on NBC's upcoming series Indebted.
Melissa Roxburgh & Josh Dallas
The stars of NBC's Manifest step out for the big event.
