How the American Idol Top 3 Plan to Win the Competition

American Idol has its Top 3, and all is right in the world, according to judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

"On the money," Perry said about the results of the Sunday, May 12 show on ABC.

"Great," Richie said.

"Perfect," Bryan added.

The episode featured Madison VanDenburg, Alejandro Aranda and Laine Hardy making it through the elimination, becoming the Top 3 of season 17 (the second season on ABC).

"If you're not excited for [the finale], you don't have a pulse," Perry told E! News. And then she, well, you should click play on the video above to see what she does. It must be seen.

Now it's up to the contestants to bring really turn it in for the audiences at home.