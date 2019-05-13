Here's When Royal Admirers Can Expect Meghan Markle to Return From Maternity Leave

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Meghan Markle is making the most of her first days of motherhood.
E! News has learned that The Duchess of Sussex is on maternity leave for the next several months but may be seen at some big moments this summer. These "big moments" include the Queen's Birthday Parade and Trooping the Colour on June 8th, according to a source.
The insider adds, "The Duke of Sussex is carrying out several more engagements this week and next, so Doria Ragland is expected to stay with them at Frogmore Cottage for another couple of weeks."
Meghan's scheduled maternity leave mirrors Kate Middleton's three maternity leaves that she took with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In the months following the Duchess of Cambridge's births, Kate spent nearly six months tending to the newborns' needs, while making the occasional public appearance at notable events like Prince Harry and Meghan's May wedding.
In fact, Kate attended Meghan and Harry's May 19th nuptials, which was just over a month after Kate and Prince Williamwelcomed Prince Louis.
In the U.K., men are commonly offered paternity leave after the birth of a child, but Prince William and Harry appear to be keen on maintaining their royal duties with great rigor. Prince Harry returned to work just three days after baby Archie made his debut.
As the creator of the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex took off to The Hague in the Netherlands to celebrate the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games. For the celebrations, the new dad sported a jacket that said "I Am Daddy." He also mingled with potential competitors, with whom he discussed the memory of his mother, Princess Diana. A potential competitor recounted, "He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother."
