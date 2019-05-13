Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is ready to face the consequences for her actions.

On Monday afternoon, the Hollywood actress officially pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud nearly two months after being arrested in a college admissions scandal.

Photographers captured the former Desperate Housewives star arriving to a Boston courtroom in a gray dress with a black blazer. She was holding hands with her brother and remained quiet when photographers asked for comment.

According to NBC News, prosecutors recommended a sentence of four months prison time. They also suggested a $20,000 fine and 12 months of supervised release for the charge, which is a felony. Sentencing is expected at a later date.

Back in April, Felicity broke her silence on the college admissions scandal that has made national headlines. She took "full responsibility" for her actions and assured fans that her daughter was not aware of her mother's behavior.