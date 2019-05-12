Best Runway Looks From Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Sun., May. 12, 2019 10:55 PM

Aje, MBFWA 2019

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia has officially kicked off and is giving us serious wardrobe envy.

Aje opened MBFWA in Sydney on May 12 with a stunning resort collection drawing upon the natural wonders of the Australian landscape. Think native flora-inspired prints (hello golden wattle!), sculptural silhouettes and embellishments evoking the desert night sky.

Meanwhile, May 13 gave us buckets of inspiration courtesy of celebrity favourite Bec + Bridge and street-meets-sportswear label P.E Nation.

Still to come? Runway shows from Carla Zampatti, Anna Quan Hansen & Gretel, Double Rainbouu, Pared Eyewear and so much more.

Keep scrolling for the best runway looks so far—and we'll keep you updated as MBFWA continues!

Read

See Every Celebrity at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

Tigerlily, MBFWA 2019

Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

Tigerlily

On May 13. 

Tigerlily, MBFWA 2019

Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

Tigerlily

On May 13. 

P.E Nation

Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

P.E Nation

On May 13. 

P.E Nation

Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

P.E Nation

On May 13. 

Bec + Bridge, MBFWA 2019

Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

Bec + Bridge

On May 13. 

Bec + Bridge, MBFWA 2019

Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

Bec + Bridge

On May 13. 

Aje, MBFWA 2019

Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

Aje

On May 12. 

Aje, MBFWA 2019

Gosatti/Getty Images

Aje

On May 12. 

Aje, MBFWA 2019

Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

Aje

On May 12. 

E! is an official partner of MBFWA.

 

