Best Runway Looks From Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

by Winsome Walker | Sun., May. 12, 2019 10:55 PM
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia has officially kicked off and is giving us serious wardrobe envy.
Aje opened MBFWA in Sydney on May 12 with a stunning resort collection drawing upon the natural wonders of the Australian landscape. Think native flora-inspired prints (hello golden wattle!), sculptural silhouettes and embellishments evoking the desert night sky.
Meanwhile, May 13 gave us buckets of inspiration courtesy of celebrity favourite Bec + Bridge and street-meets-sportswear label P.E Nation.
Still to come? Runway shows from Carla Zampatti, Anna Quan Hansen & Gretel, Double Rainbouu, Pared Eyewear and so much more.
Keep scrolling for the best runway looks so far—and we'll keep you updated as MBFWA continues!
On May 13.
On May 13.
On May 13.
On May 13.
On May 13.
On May 13.
On May 12.
On May 12.
On May 12.
