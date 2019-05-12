Best Runway Looks From Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia has officially kicked off and is giving us serious wardrobe envy.

Aje opened MBFWA in Sydney on May 12 with a stunning resort collection drawing upon the natural wonders of the Australian landscape. Think native flora-inspired prints (hello golden wattle!), sculptural silhouettes and embellishments evoking the desert night sky.

Meanwhile, May 13 gave us buckets of inspiration courtesy of celebrity favourite Bec + Bridge and street-meets-sportswear label P.E Nation.

Still to come? Runway shows from Carla Zampatti, Anna Quan Hansen & Gretel, Double Rainbouu, Pared Eyewear and so much more.

Keep scrolling for the best runway looks so far—and we'll keep you updated as MBFWA continues!