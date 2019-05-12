See Every Celebrity at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Sun., May. 12, 2019 8:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Anna Heinrich, Tim Robards, MBWFA 2019

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sydney just upped its style game in a major way.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia kicked off with Aje's opening show in The Rocks on May 12, and there were plenty of famous faces sitting front row. 

Anna Heinrich stunned in a sleek Helmut Lang body suit and Fendi pants, while Victoria Lee teamed a white button-up Aje dress with Tony Bianco boots.

MBFWA will showcase the resort collections of some of fashion's biggest names, including Carla Zampatti, Michael Lo Sordo, alice McCALL, Bec + Bridge, We Are Kindred and P.E Nation.

You can get an insider look at all the action for yourself from May 17-18 at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Weekend Edition, which features runway shows, beauty workshops and inspiring seminars. 

In the meantime, we'll keep you posted with the best celebrity looks throughout the week below! 

Read

Everything You Need to Know About MBFWA 2019: Dates, Designers and More

Victoria Lee, MBFWA 2019

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Victoria Lee

On May 12. 

Anna Heinrich, Tim Robards, MBWFA 2019

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tim Robards & Anna Heinrich

On May 12. 

Olympia Valance, MBFWA 2019

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Olympia Valance

On May 12. 

Article continues below

Yan Yan Chan, Nathan Jolliffe, MBFWA 2019

Yan Yan Chan, Nathan Jolliffe

On May 12. 

Megan Washington, MBFWA 2019

Megan Washington

On May 12. 

Ksenija Lukich, MBFWA 2019

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Ksenjia Lukich

On May 12. 

Article continues below

Nadia Fairfax, MBFWA 2019

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Nadia Fairfax

On May 12. 

Tom Derickx, MBFWA 2019

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tom Derickx

On May 12. 

Sarah Ellen, MBFWA 2019

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sarah Ellen

On May 12. 

Article continues below

E! is an official partner of MBFWA.

 
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Australia , Top Stories , Fashion , Fashion Week , Fashion Week Australia

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 6, Daenerys

Queen Daenerys Officially Debuts in Game of Thrones Series Finale Trailer

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Mother's Day

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Look Like Blonde Twins in Sweet Mother's Day Tribute

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 210

Kristin Cavallari Is Taking Applications For an Uncommon James VP: "I Just Can't Be Putting Out Fires Anymore!"

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

Game of Thrones Goes Mad With Bloodiest, Fieriest Episode Maybe Ever

Kylie Jenner, 1606

Find Out Why Kylie Jenner Planned Dream Kardashian's Birthday Party Last-Minute

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Secret Dates and Divorce Talk Fill 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens

Chrissy Teigen Poses Nude as She Calls Her 2 Kids the "Best Thing I Ever Made"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.