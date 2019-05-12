See Every Celebrity at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

Sydney just upped its style game in a major way.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia kicked off with Aje's opening show in The Rocks on May 12, and there were plenty of famous faces sitting front row.

Anna Heinrich stunned in a sleek Helmut Lang body suit and Fendi pants, while Victoria Lee teamed a white button-up Aje dress with Tony Bianco boots.

MBFWA will showcase the resort collections of some of fashion's biggest names, including Carla Zampatti, Michael Lo Sordo, alice McCALL, Bec + Bridge, We Are Kindred and P.E Nation.

You can get an insider look at all the action for yourself from May 17-18 at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Weekend Edition, which features runway shows, beauty workshops and inspiring seminars.

In the meantime, we'll keep you posted with the best celebrity looks throughout the week below!