See Every Celebrity at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

by Winsome Walker | Sun., May. 12, 2019 8:14 PM
Sydney just upped its style game in a major way.
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia kicked off with Aje's opening show in The Rocks on May 12, and there were plenty of famous faces sitting front row.
Anna Heinrich stunned in a sleek Helmut Lang body suit and Fendi pants, while Victoria Lee teamed a white button-up Aje dress with Tony Bianco boots.
MBFWA will showcase the resort collections of some of fashion's biggest names, including Carla Zampatti, Michael Lo Sordo, alice McCALL, Bec + Bridge, We Are Kindred and P.E Nation.
You can get an insider look at all the action for yourself from May 17-18 at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Weekend Edition, which features runway shows, beauty workshops and inspiring seminars.
In the meantime, we'll keep you posted with the best celebrity looks throughout the week below!
On May 12.
On May 12.
On May 12.
On May 12.
On May 12.
On May 12.
On May 12.
On May 12.
On May 12.
E! is an official partner of MBFWA.
