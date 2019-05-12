Seth MacFarlane Parodies Constance Wu With NSFW Tweet Celebrating The Orville Renewal

Seth MacFarlane boldly went there.

Constance Wu recently drew criticism, accusations of being "ungrateful" when she tweeted profanity-filled negative tweets immediately following Disney-owned ABC's announcement that it had renewed Fresh Off the Boat, the sitcom that made her famous, for a sixth season. On Saturday, she offered a lengthy explanation for her remarks.

But on Saturday night, MacFarlane, creator of Family Guy, couldn't resist parodying her initial comments in response to confirmed reports made earlier in the day that Disney-owned FOX had, following weeks of anticipation, ordered a third season of his popular sci-fi comedy series The Orville, a show seen by many as an homage to '90s Star Trek.

"Oh f--king goddamn hell f--kf--kdicks--t!" he tweeted.

Wu, who has been concentrating on her movie career this year and had earned a Golden Globe nomination for last year's role on Crazy Rich Asians, had said in her statement on Saturday that she "had to give up another project" she was "really passionate about" because of the renewal.