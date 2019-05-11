Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott Share Powerful Advice As They Receive Honorary Doctorates

That's Doctor Timberlake and Elliott to you.

Justin Timberlake Missy Elliott and Grammy-winning composer Alex Lacamoire received honorary doctorates on Saturday from the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston and they all had powerful words and lessons to share with the graduating class.

All three artists shared their achievements on social media and encouraged everyone not to give up on their dreams, no matter the setbacks that come your way.

CBS Boston reports that the "Work It" rapper told graduates, "There will be ups and downs — prepare for that. As long as you are breathing, it is never too late. Don't forget that. You have come too far to quit."

Berklee called Elliott a "groundbreaking solo superstar, pioneering producer, songwriter, singer, and rapper" in their announcement about the artists receiving the honorary diploma this year.

Her enlightened words at the podium mirrored an Instagram video she shared on Thursday. She recorded a video of herself writing a note on a yellow legal pad that said, "For those of you going through rough times and feel like giving up: Do not give up! Keep the faith. You got this!"