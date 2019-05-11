Prince Harry Joins Queen Elizabeth for Royal Horse Show Days After Baby Archie's Birth

Prince Harry's official royal appearances are continuing just a hop, skip and a trot away from his home Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke of Sussex attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show alongside his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, grandfather Prince Philip and other family members on Saturday. This year's show bears extra significance because it marks the 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria's birth. The Royal Windsor Horse Show features jumping competitions, dressage and more.

The Queen fully embraced the spring season in her baby blue dress (a shout-out to baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor perhaps?) and a grey coat with matching blue trim. Prince Harry also opted for a blue tone and went with a navy suit and maroon tie.

The 34-year-old's outing marks one of his few official appearances he's had since he and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child together on Monday, May 6. Prince Harry just returned from a quick trip to The Hague where he spoke about the 2020 Invictus Games, which will be held in Holland next year.