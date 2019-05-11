Kim Kardashian Took "Corset Breathing Lessons" for 2019 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian knows that beauty is pain.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed on Friday that she took actual "corset breathing lessons" from famous corsetmaker Mr Pearl to prepare for this past Monday's 2019 Met Gala. Kim wore a custom-made nude silicone organza dress that French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler designed to look like a "California girl stepping out of the ocean." The outfit included a Mr Pearl corset and was paired with a "wet" hairstyle and makeup.

Kim posted on her Instagram page on Friday a photo of herself and Mugler going over the dress' design.

"The day that I found out the Met Gala theme was 'camp,' that same day we called @manfredthierrymugler the King of Camp!" she wrote. "We met up in Miami right after the holidays last year and saw the sketches! I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art! 7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA. Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!! And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection."