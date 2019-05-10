The TV Bloodbath Begins: Keep Up With All the Renewals and Cancellations So Far

Grey's Anatomy, Lethal Weapon, Blindspot, Life in Pieces

What a time to be alive and also a TV fan. 

Networks are cancelling and renewing shows left and right, almost too fast for one person to keep up with. Life in Pieces? Blindspot? American Housewife? The Bachelor? The Passage??? 

It's a lot, and we get it, and we're here for you. To help you not go crazy, we're going a little crazy and keeping track of every renewal and cancellation that has so far been announced ahead of next week's big Upfront presentations of all the new shows ready to take the place of all the canceled shows. 

As always, in our Renewed or Canceled gallery, you can see every bit of TV news that has been handed out so far. 

Below, you can see all of the shows that have been renewed or canceled or the shows that are still awaiting judgment, and will likely face it over the next few days. 

Spoiler alert: If you're looking for any shows on The CW, you can rest easy. They didn't cancel a single show this year, and they're also adding three new shows, because The CW loves us and just wants us to be happy, probably. 

The other networks? No such luck. 

Scroll on down and take a look at the news so far! 

I Feel Bad

NBC

CANCELED: I Feel Bad (NBC)

Viewers should feel bad for not watching this comedy.

Earlier: This comedy never got additional episodes from NBC and is as good as canceled.

This Is Us

NBC

This Is Us (NBC)

By no means will This Is Us get canceled. Renewal is coming, and rumors indicate it'll be for multiple seasons.

The Village

NBC

The Village (NBC)

A disappointing debut didn't really course correct in the key 18-49 demographic. It could go either way.

AP Bio, A.P. Bio

NBC

AP Bio (NBC)

Ratings fell between the first and second season (the first was not well-rated), so don't expect to return to school here.

Abby's, Natalie Morales

NBC

Abby's (NBC)

Ratings are not on Abby's side here.

Blindspot

NBC

RENEWED FOR FINAL SEASON: Blindspot (NBC)

The fifth season will be the last for this drama. 

The Enemy Within, NBC

NBC

The Enemy Within (NBC)

NBC's newest conspiracy drama is a strong performer on DVR, but has shed viewers as weeks went by.

The Cool Kids, Fox

Fox

CANCELED: The Cool Kids (Fox)

Despite strong ratings and an acclaimed cast, Fox pulled the plug on this sitcom.

Earlier: Expect these Kids to come back.

The Passage

Fox

CANCELED: The Passage (Fox)

One and done for this series starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

Earlier: Despite fan-favorite source material, Fox has yet to renew The Passage. Ratings fell after premiere, but remained pretty stable after. Could go either way.

Proven Innocent, Fox

Fox

Proven Innocent (Fox)

Despite star power, it's not looking good for this legal drama.

Lethal Weapon, Damon Wayans

Fox

CANCELED: Lethal Weapon (Fox)

After countless headlines, Fox gave the show a lethal injection.

Earlier: A renewal is unlikely here. As ratings fell, Damon Wayans said he was leaving the show...Despite walking back some comments, the future doesn't look good.

The Orville

Fox

The Orville (Fox)

Ratings took a nosedive in season two. Is Seth MacFarlane enough to keep the show afloat?

Star Season 2

Fox

CANCELED: Star (Fox)

Star will not return to Fox. 

SEAL Team

CBS

RENEWED: SEAL Team (CBS)

David Boreanaz is back on the watch.

Earlier: Military dramas are CBS's bread and butter, it'll be back.

SWAT, S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore

CBS

RENEWED: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

The remake of the classic show and movie of the same name will return for a third season.

Earlier: Shemar Moore's police procedural will likely return.

Bull

CBS

RENEWED: Bull (CBS)

Despite the controversy, Bull rides again.

Earlier: Michael Weatherly's drama was at the center of some controversy, and ratings have fallen. Enough to warrant cancellation?

Madam Secretary, Tea Leoni, Hillary Clinton, Madeline Albright, Colin Powell

CBS

RENEWED: Madam Secretary (CBS)

The drama starring Téa Leoni will return for season six.

Earlier: Possibly the network's last "prestige" drama, Madam Secretary has some very famous fans. It's been hailed for its accurate portrayal of politics. If it comes back, it could be as a final season victory lap.

Hawaii Five-0

CBS

RENEWED: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

Season 10 is happening!

Earlier: This CBS drama is getting long in the tooth, but ratings are still strong for the Friday-night show.

MacGyver

CBS

RENEWED: MacGyver (CBS)

Lucas Till crafted his way to another season.

Earlier: It takes a lot for CBS to cancel a show, so this will likely be back.

Man With a Plan

CBS

RENEWED: Man With a Plan (CBS)

He's back, with a plan.

Earlier: Matt LeBlanc's sitcom you probably forgot he had! It'll likely return.

The Code

CBS

The Code (CBS)

This drama starring Dana Delany just premiered to decent ratings, but the jury is still out on renewal chances.

Murphy Brown

CBS

CANCELED: Murphy Brown (CBS)

Murphy Brown will not return after just one new season on CBS. 

Happy Together

CBS

CANCELED: Happy Together (CBS)

CBS has said goodbye to this comedy after just one season. 

Fam, Nina Dobrev

CBS

CANCELED: Fam (CBS)

This comedy only lasted one season at CBS. 

Life in Pieces

Cliff Lipson/CBS

CANCELED: Life in Pieces (CBS)

The fourth season will be the last. 

The Kids Are Alright

ABC

CANCELED: The Kids Are Alright (ABC)

The kids may be alright, but the show is not.

EARLIER: ABC's family sitcom brand is strong. Strong enough to get this show another season? TBD.

The Fix

ABC

CANCELED: The Fix (ABC)

Case closed for this legal thriller.

EARLIER: This new drama from Marcia Clark is definitely on the chopping block.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

RENEWED: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

ABC handed out a two-season order to the medical drama.

Earlier: ABC is not going to cancel Grey's Anatomy, it just hasn't formally renewed the series for season 16.

Station 19, Jaina Lee Ortiz

ABC

RENEWED: Station 19 (ABC)

Grey's showrunner Krista Vernoff is taking over, so expect more crossover.

Earlier: With Shonda Rhimes at Netflix, ABC is likely going to keep as many of her shows around as possible.

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder, HTGAWM

ABC

RENEWED: How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Season six is coming!

Earlier: If and when ABC is ready to let Viola Davis go, they'll likely play up the final season of HTGAWM.

For the People

ABC

CANCELED: For the People (ABC)

Despite the producers behind it, it's case closed for this ABC drama.

Earlier: Another Shondaland show, this one has struggled more in the ratings and is definitely on the bubble.

Speechless

ABC

CANCELED: Speechless (ABC)

Despite strong ratings and critical acclaim, ABC canceled the comedy.

Earlier: Expect to have Micah Fowler and Minnie Driver back again.

Splitting Up Together

ABC

CANCELED: Splitting Up Together (ABC)

ABC called it quits with this divorce comedy.

Earlier: Season two of the comedy tumbled in the ratings leaving its future uncertain.

Bless This Mess

ABC

RENEWED: Bless This Mess (ABC)

Dax Shepard and Lake Bell will be back on ABC. 

The Rookie, Nathan Fillion

ABC

RENEWED: The Rookie (ABC)

Nathan Fillion's return to ABC was well-received, and he will be back for a season two. 

Whiskey Cavalier

ABC

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC)

Big names don't always equal big ratings. The price tag may be too much for a second season.

Fresh Off The Boat

ABC

RENEWED: Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

The ABC sitcom just hit 100 episodes, and it will return for a season six. 

American Housewife

ABC

RENEWED: American Housewife (ABC)

Expect to see Katy Mixon back on your TV next year, as this comedy will be back for a fourth season. 

Single Parents

ABC

RENEWED: Single Parents (ABC)

One of the few breakout hits of the season, Single Parents will return to ABC for a season two. 

Schooled

ABC

Schooled (ABC)

ABC's new Goldbergs spinoff will likely return for a second season.

The Goldbergs

ABC

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Ratings are still decent for this family comedy now in its sixth season. It'll be back.

