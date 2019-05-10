Fox Just Canceled These Fan-Favorite TV Shows

Fox giveth and Fox taketh away.

As the network begins to develop its new brand following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, the network already handed out series orders to quite a few projects—and pulled the plug on two freshman shows.

The Passage, based on the popular book of the same name by Justin Cronin, will not return for a second season. The series starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney, Henry Ian Cusick, Jamie McShane, Caroline Chikezie, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Brianne Howey, McKinley Belcher III and Vincent Piazza. Its ratings were stable throughout the 10-episode first season.