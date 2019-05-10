Fox Just Canceled These Fan-Favorite TV Shows

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 10, 2019 10:49 AM
Fox giveth and Fox taketh away.
As the network begins to develop its new brand following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, the network already handed out series orders to quite a few projects—and pulled the plug on two freshman shows.
The Passage, based on the popular book of the same name by Justin Cronin, will not return for a second season. The series starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney, Henry Ian Cusick, Jamie McShane, Caroline Chikezie, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Brianne Howey, McKinley Belcher III and Vincent Piazza. Its ratings were stable throughout the 10-episode first season.
Joining The Passage in the canceled TV show graveyard is sitcom The Cool Kids. The multi-camera series followed residents of a retirement community and starred David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Leslie Jordan and Vicki Lawrence. The series finale airs May 10.
Fox's new shows include Deputy starring Stephen Dorff, neXt starring John Slattery, Prodigal Son starring Tom Payne, Michael Sheen and Bellamy Young, a new drama starring Brittany Snow, Outmatched starring Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson, and cartoon The Great North.
See what other shows are on the cancellation bubble in the gallery above.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?