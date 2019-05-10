Stephen Curry Defends Ayesha Curry After Backlash Over Her Red Table Talk Remarks

Instagram / Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry is standing by his wife Ayesha Curry after she stirred controversy over her comments on the downsides of being married to an NBA star.
On Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk on Monday, Ayesha talked about her insecurities, saying, "I have zero—this sounds weird—but, like, male attention. So then I begin to internalize it and I'm like, 'Is something wrong with me?' I don't want it, but it would be nice to know that someone's looking."
She also discussed how she deals with Stephen's female fans, saying, "Stephen is very nice by nature Everything is always very friendly, sometimes to the point where, 'I'm a grown woman,' so, I'll just insert myself and be like, 'Hello, how are you doing?' The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. I honestly hate it."
Stephen posted a photo of him and his wife on his Instagram Story on Thursday, writing, "Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there- not being afraid of the potential bulls--t and nonsense that could and did come at you. Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you."
A day earlier, Ayesha addressed the criticism herself.
"I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity," she wrote on Instagram. "I am human. It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out. Seeing as how it's mental health awareness month I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it's YOUR truth. And that's okay! If what I'm not afraid to say out loud about being a 30yr mama of 3 helps another woman like me feel like they're not the alone and not the only one with an insecurity (because we ALL have them, don't play) then that makes all of this hoopla worth it."
"If you get a chance to watch the actual RTT and not the headlines and rumors please do!" she continued. "There is so much more depth to the talk and our family is grateful to @jadapinkettsmith for giving us the opportunity to bond together. As women let's continue to uplift, empower and not suppress and compress our feelings and thoughts, as fleeting as some of them may be. Love to you all! Go FIND YOUR JOY and SPEAK YOUR TRUTH unapologetically. (that's all-Miranda voice)"