Grey's Anatomy Renewed Through Season 17 With More Station 19 Crossover

Grey's Anatomy is officially coming back for season 16—and season 17!

ABC announced the long-running medical drama has a two-season order. Ellen Pompeo is staying put. She previously renewed her contract and added producing duties to her workload.

Along with Grey's, ABC announced Station 19 will return for a third season and How to Get Away With Murder will come back for season six.

For season three of Station 19, Grey's anatomy executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff will take over. In a press release, ABC said this will give fans "two hours of feels on Thursdays" while "providing seamless crossover narrative on both series."